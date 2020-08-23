In pics | Timeline: How coronavirus pandemic took India in its grip

On March 24 night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Moneycontrol News From India’s first COVID-19 case in Kerala to 3 million+ on Aug 23, a timeline of how the coronavirus took India in its grip. (Image: AP) First confirmed case reported in Kerala on January 30 and after the third confirmed case government declared the state emergency. (Image: News18 Creative) In the month of March with increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 case India suspended visas of foreign nationals who travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on and after March 1. Coronavirus was declared a ‘notified disaster’ on March 14. (Image: News18 Creative) On March 24 night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. First phase of nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25. (Image: News18 Creative) Amid the lockdown migrant workers lost their jobs and survival in cities for them became difficult and hence they began returning back to their hometown. On May 2 government started special trains for migrant worker, students and others stuck due to the lockdown. To bring back the Indian citizens stuck in other countries, government started India’s largest repatriation mission, Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. (Image: News18 Creative) To combat the spread of novel coronavirus, lockdown in India extended till May 31, making it one of the longest lockdowns imposed by a country. (Image: News18 Creative) After more than 2 months of nationwide lockdown phased reopening began in India with Unlock 1.0 on June 8. (Image: News18 Creative) With more than a million coronavirus cases India became the third worst-hit country in the world. On July 14 human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and ZyCoV-D began in India. (Image: News18 Creative) In the month of August India entered the third phase of Unlock and night curfew order was revoked on August 1. With more than three million cases India remains to be the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world so far. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 23, 2020 01:11 pm