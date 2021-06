A dog sits in front of the closed shutters of a shop run by Students for a Free Tibet painted with the message 'No Beijing 2022' in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Exile Tibetans wait for their turn to receive the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine inside a classroom in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

A medical personnel administers a dose of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to an exile Tibetan inside a converted classroom of a Tibetan school in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Tibetan monks sit with others in a makeshift observation room after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a school auditorium painted with a mural of the Potala palace of Lhasa, in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

A Tibetan responds as his name is called out to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

A Tibetan nurse in a protective suit prepares another Tibetan to receive the Covishield jab in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)