you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Surface spread, another mode of coronavirus transmission; all you need to know about it

What’s the risk of catching coronavirus infection from contaminated surfaces, and what we can do about it?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the government eased lockdown restriction, people started venturing outside the house leading to increasing chances of surface transmission. What’s the risk of catching coronavirus infection from contaminated surfaces, and what we can do about it? Take a look at the chain of surface transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/4

As the government eased lockdown restriction, people started venturing outside the house leading to increasing chances of surface transmission. What’s the risk of catching coronavirus infection from contaminated surfaces, and what we can do about it? Take a look at the chain of surface transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)

The chain of surface transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/4

The chain of surface transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)

How to break the chain? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/4

How to break the chain? (Image: News18 Creative)

Whether you get infected or not depends on the amount of virus on a surface. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/4

Whether you get infected or not depends on the amount of virus on a surface. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 30, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus spread #Slideshow #surface transmission

