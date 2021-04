As India battles a severe second wave of the COVID-19 cases, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank was launched on April 7. The vaccination drive aims to create awareness around COVID-19 vaccinations and ensure that all the eligible Indians particularly those living in villages and remote areas are inoculated. (Image: News18)

The event was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, and Actor and Campaign Ambassador Sonu Sood and Rakesh Asthana, DG, BSF at the Attari Border in Punjab.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Asthana, DG, BSF said that all the jawans are being vaccinated along with their families. He further said, "It is more necessary to fight the enemies of our health than fighting the enemies of the nation." (Image: News18)

Sanjeevani Gaadi was flagged off by Federal Bank’s MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan and actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at the Attari Border. The vehicle will travel across the country to spread awareness about the covid19 vaccines and bust myths around the same to tackle vaccine hesitancy. (Image: News18)

The campaign was launched on World Health Day is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19 and the need to get inoculated. (Image: News18)

All the dignitaries in attendance insisted that the second waves of the virus appears to be stronger than the first and urged those eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated in order to control the spread of the virus. (Image News18)

Sonu Sood visited the Apollo hospital and got hassle-free vaccination against Covid-19 within few minutes on the occasion of World Health Day. “You have to remember one thing that you have to be with the doctors till 30 minutes after taking the vaccine,” he said after taking the vaccine. (Image: News18)

Sonu Sood said that Sanjeevani is all about that very cause to remove the fears from their hearts and get more and more vaccinated. (Image: News18)