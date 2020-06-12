In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Rishi Kapoor | September 4, 1952 – April 30, 2020 | Bollywood heartthrob and national award-winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. Famed for his romantic roles, Kapoor’s second innings as an actor was even more amazing than his first. From ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘102 Not Out’, the actor has given us a plethora of remarkable performances to remember him. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)