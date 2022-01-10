MARKET NEWS

In pics | India begins administering COVID-19 booster shots

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, among other states start administering COVID-19 vaccine (precaution dose) to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on January 10.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
India on January 10 started administering the precautionary (booster) dose of the vaccine to the eligible population. The image shows frontline workers taking the booster shot in Tamil Nadu. Image source: ANI.
Administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ with co-morbidities begins in Kerala today
Visuals from Govt General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram
Tamil Nadu starts administering COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. Image: ANI.
Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens over 60 with underlying conditions, at PHC Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.
COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities at Govt Unani Hospital in Hyderabad Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao present. image: ANI
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra receives 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Jaipur.
(Image source: Raj Bhavan)
Delhi begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. "We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," people said Visuals from RML Hospital. Image: ANI
COVID-19 precautionary dose being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar. Image: ANI.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of precaution dose vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru. Image: ANI.
Administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ with co-morbidities begins in Kerala today. Visuals from Govt General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram
Booster doses of COVID19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens over 60 with underlying conditions, at PHC Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra receives 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Jaipur. (Image source: Raj Bhavan)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bihar #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Delhi #India #Omicron #Slideshow #Tamil Nadu #Telangana
first published: Jan 10, 2022 10:40 am

