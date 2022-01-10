In pics | India begins administering COVID-19 booster shots

Administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ with co-morbidities begins in Kerala today

Visuals from Govt General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens over 60 with underlying conditions, at PHC Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra receives 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Jaipur.

(Image source: Raj Bhavan)

Delhi begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. "We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," people said Visuals from RML Hospital. Image: ANI

COVID-19 precautionary dose being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar. Image: ANI.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of precaution dose vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru. Image: ANI.

