In Pics | Hospitals across India conduct mock drill amid Covid scare

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Hospitals across states, UTs conduct mock drills on December 27 to check Covid preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This comes after four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport. (Image: Twitter @ANI)On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain cautious and prepared to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, mock drills are conducted in various hospitals across the country. The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on December 26 amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. (Image: Twitter @ANI)In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid Mock drill. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)"To make sure there isn't Covid surge in country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. Government is also preparing, if at all Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to review Covid Mock drill. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Tamil Nadu Health Minster Ma Subramanian visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai to review Covid Mock drill. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Mock drill to ensure Covid management preparedness is conducted at (MCH) Hospital, Gandhi Nagar in Jammu. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Mock drill, to check covid preparedness, being conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Mock drill, to check Covid preparedness, being conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. "We are checking our preparedness, if at all, Covid cases increase in the state," Supt. Raja Rao said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)