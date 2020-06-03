App
coronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here's how a Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus cases

With Delhi witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, here's a look at how the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital is handling patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With more than 1,90,000 coronavirus cases, India is now among the most-affected countries in the world. Even though the cases are increasing, the government has eased the nationwide lockdown restrictions to revive economy impacted by the crisis. India’s health workers are battling against the novel disease. The Delhi government eased lockdown restriction but the borders remain closed as the COVID-19 cases increased in the national capital with over 400 deaths so far. Take a look inside the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, which is giving treatment to scores of coronavirus patients. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
India is now among the most-affected countries in the world. Even though the cases are increasing, the government has eased the nationwide lockdown restrictions in a bid to revive the economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Delhi government has eased lockdown restrictions but the borders remain closed. Here we take a tour of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi treating coronavirus patients. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patientat the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A patient suffering from COVID-19, prays at the emergency ward of the hospital. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A patient suffering from COVID-19, prays at the emergency ward of the hospital. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) helps a patient suffering from COVID-19, inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) helps a patient suffering from COVID-19, inside a high-dependency unit ward at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gesture as they arrive for their shift to work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his personal protective equipment (PPE) as getting ready to enter the ward treating COVID-19 patients. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A medical worker writes the name of a colleague on his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he gets ready to enter the ward treating COVID-19 patients. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 to blow a spirometer. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:21 pm

