Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Faces of frontline workers around the world in fight against the novel coronavirus

Exhausted, tired but frontline workers around the world are working round the clock to eliminate the coronavirus disease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The novel coronavirus pandemic has surged globally. More than 15 million coronavirus cases has been recorded worldwide, with over 6,36,000 deaths so far. Equipped with gloves, masks and protective gear, frontline warriors are continuously fighting the battle against the lethal virus along with cops, ambulance drivers and other emergency services to combat virus. Exhausted, tired but still working round the clock to eliminate the disease. (Image: Reuters)
The novel coronavirus pandemic has surged globally. More than 15 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, with over 6,36,000 deaths so far. Equipped with gloves, masks and protective gear, frontline warriors are continuously fighting the battle against the lethal virus along with cops, ambulance drivers and other emergency services to combat the virus. Exhausted, tired but still working round the clock to eliminate the disease. (Image: Reuters)

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, on July 23. (Image: Reuters)

Health workers help each other as they remove their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), after the cremation of the body who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

The employee of a funeral parlor uses her phone while waiting to pick up the body of a person who died from the COVID-19, outside the San Juan de Dios hospital, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, takes a break at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease near the hospital in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)

A health worker in personal protective equipment takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the COVID-19, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India, on July 10. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of the coronavirus disease spike in Houston, Texas, US, on July 8. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker holds a fan to cool his colleague after he felt dizzy during a check-up campaign for the novel COVID-19 at a slum area in Mumbai, India, on July 8. (Image: Reuters)

Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, US, on July 7. (Image: Reuters)

Jan Claire Dorado, 30, a doctor assigned to the COVID-19 Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, bonds with her family's cat from behind the small plastic window on her makeshift isolation room to protect her family from potential exposure to the novel disease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on June 26. (Image: Reuters)

Iraqi doctor Haidar Ali Musa al-Hasani, internal medicine specialist, is disinfected after checking cases of the COVID-19, at Al-Hakim Hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, on June 19. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India, on June 30. (Image: Reuters)

A member of the health personnel with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) gets ready at the dressing area before attending to patients infected with the coronavirus disease in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 23. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 25, 2020 11:30 am

tags #coronavirus #frontline warriors #Frontline Workers #Slideshow #World News

