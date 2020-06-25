App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | COVID-19: Tips to stay safe while receiving online orders

Check out some tips to stay safe will accepting online deliveries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, following social distancing, using disinfectants like sanitizers are now major protocol which everyone is following to combat the spread of pandemic. But what about the disinfectants which we buy? During the ongoing COVID-19 spread sanitizing everything is most important to make sure our safety and of others too. Let's take a look at how to receive online orders like hand sanitizers. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/9

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, social distancing and use of disinfectants like sanitisers are now major protocols everyone is following. Sanitising every item that we touch is crucial for our safety and of others too. So, here are some tips on how to receive online orders like hand sanitisers. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
2/9

(Image: News18 Creative)

Prefer to have a contactless delivery. Make sure you wear gloves and mask to avoid any contact with virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/9

Prefer to have a contactless delivery. Make sure you wear gloves and mask to avoid any contact with the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
4/9

(Image: News18 Creative)

Ask the delivery guy to leave the parcel outside the door and move behind so that you can pick it while maintaining social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/9

Ask the delivery person to leave the parcel outside the door and move behind so that you can pick it while maintaining social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
6/9

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
7/9

(Image: News18 Creative)

Sanitize everything before using and throw away the parcel box. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/9

Sanitise everything before using and throw away the parcel box. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)
9/9

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #online deliveries #Slideshow #social distancing #World News

Sections
