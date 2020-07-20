App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | COVID-19 symptoms, modes of transmission and effects on human body — what we know now

Here are some lesser-known symptoms that may also be linked to the novel coronavirus disease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More than six months since the first cluster of COVID-19 cases in China, researchers are still learning new things about the disease. A look at what new things we know about COVID-19 transmission, symptoms, and effects on the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some lesser-known symptoms that may also be linked to the coronavirus disease. (Image: News18 Creative)
Modes of transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)
Effects if coronavirus on the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
Effects of coronavirus on the brain. (Image: News18 Creative)
Effects of coronavirus on the nervous system. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 05:59 pm

