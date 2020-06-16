In Pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Dodging health risks, India's ambulance workers work tirelessly to save lives

From carrying a patient, living in a multi-story building with no elevators to sometimes waiting up to five hours outside the hospitals to find a bed for patient, they are tirelessly working to ensure the country is able to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ambulance workers are working tirelessly during this pandemic situatio. Here we look at some images showing their grit and their selfless approach towards duty. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Mumbai has a history of ambulance shortages and where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 2,200 lives, putting the healthcare system under immense strain. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
HelpNow, an initiative started by three engineering students in 2019 to help the first responders in Mumbai. It charges patients but services are free for the city’s administrators, police force, medicos and the poor. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Family and neighbours of these essential workers are afraid for them as they might get infected while doing their job but people like Izhaar Hussain Shaikh, an ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, feels that it is his duty to help people. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhaar is assisted by his helper to wear the face mask before picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Ambulance workers of HelpNow, climb up a staircase to pick up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhaar Hussain Shaikh waits for his helper after picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Ambulance workers picks up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhar helps a COVID-19 patient get into the ambulance in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhaar sanitizes his hands after picking up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
From carrying a patient, living in a multi-story building with no elevators, by stretcher to their ambulance, to sometimes waiting up to five hours outside the hospitals to find a bed for patient or shuffling between hospitals before a patient is finally admitted. It’s an exhausting job as these workers continues to work even though their daily shifts stretch. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhaar Hussain Shaikh gets out of his protective suit, after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Izhaar burns his protective suit after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 02:36 pm