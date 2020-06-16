App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Dodging health risks, India's ambulance workers work tirelessly to save lives

From carrying a patient, living in a multi-story building with no elevators to sometimes waiting up to five hours outside the hospitals to find a bed for patient, they are tirelessly working to ensure the country is able to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ambulance workers are working tirelessly during this pandemic situation, dodging health risks, helping to ease that burden. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
1/13

Ambulance workers are working tirelessly during this pandemic situatio. Here we look at some images showing their grit and their selfless approach towards duty. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

In a city with a history of ambulance shortages and where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 1,300 lives, putting the health care system under immense strain. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
2/13

Mumbai has a history of ambulance shortages and where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 2,200 lives, putting the healthcare system under immense strain. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

HelpNow, an initiative started by three engineering students in 2019 to help the stretched services of first responders in Mumbai. It charges patients, but services are free for the city’s administrators, police force, medicos and the poor. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
3/13

HelpNow, an initiative started by three engineering students in 2019 to help the first responders in Mumbai. It charges patients but services are free for the city’s administrators, police force, medicos and the poor. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Family and neighbours of these essential workers are afraid for them as they might get infected while doing their job but people like Izhaar Hussain Shaikh, an ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, feels that this is their way to help people. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
4/13

Family and neighbours of these essential workers are afraid for them as they might get infected while doing their job but people like Izhaar Hussain Shaikh, an ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, feels that it is his duty to help people. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhaar is assisted by his helper to wear the face mask before picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
5/13

Izhaar is assisted by his helper to wear the face mask before picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Ambulance workers of HelpNow, climbs up a staircase with his team to pick up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
6/13

Ambulance workers of HelpNow, climb up a staircase to pick up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhaar Hussain Shaikh waits for his helper after picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
7/13

Izhaar Hussain Shaikh waits for his helper after picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Ambulance workers picks up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
8/13

Ambulance workers picks up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhar helps a COVID-19 patient get into the ambulance in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
9/13

Izhar helps a COVID-19 patient get into the ambulance in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhaar sanitizes his hands after picking up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
10/13

Izhaar sanitizes his hands after picking up a COVID-19 patient from his home in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

From carrying a patient, living in a multi-story building with no elevators, by stretcher to their ambulance, to sometimes waiting up to five hours outside the hospitals to find a bed for patient or shuffling between hospitals before a patient is finally admitted. It’s an exhausting job as these workers continues to work even though their daily shifts stretch. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
11/13

From carrying a patient, living in a multi-story building with no elevators, by stretcher to their ambulance, to sometimes waiting up to five hours outside the hospitals to find a bed for patient or shuffling between hospitals before a patient is finally admitted. It’s an exhausting job as these workers continues to work even though their daily shifts stretch. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhaar Hussain Shaikh gets out of his protective suit, after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
12/13

Izhaar Hussain Shaikh gets out of his protective suit, after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Izhaar burns his protective suit, after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
13/13

Izhaar burns his protective suit after dropping a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #ambulance workers #coronavirus #COVID-19 patients #essential workers #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.