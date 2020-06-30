App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | All you need to know about India’s first coronavirus vaccine Covaxin

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, the country’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received DCGI nod to hold Phase I and II clinical human trials

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) have granted Bharat Biotech the permission to hold Phase I and II of clinical human trials. Here's all you need to know about the drug and its clinical trial. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) have granted Bharat Biotech the permission to hold Phase I and II of clinical human trials. Here’s all you need to know about the drug and its clinical trial. (Image: News18 Creative)

What is Covaxin? (Image: News18 Creative)
What is Covaxin? (Image: News18 Creative)

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). (Image: News18 Creative)
Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). (Image: News18 Creative)

Why is it in the news? (Image: News18 Creative)
Why is it in the news? (Image: News18 Creative)

What are the stages of vaccine development? (Image: News18 Creative)
What are the stages of vaccine development? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Slideshow

