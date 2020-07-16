App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at some activities that pose greatest risk of coronavirus infection

Here are some of the activities ranked on the basis of the greatest risk for infection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As businesses and public facilities reopen during the novel coronavirus pandemic, people are told to be cautious about where they go. Here are some of the activities ranked on a scale of 1-10 on the basis of the greatest risk for infection. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

As businesses and public facilities reopen during the novel coronavirus pandemic, people are told to be cautious about where they go. Here are some of the activities ranked on a scale of 1-10 on the basis of the greatest risk for infection. (Image: Reuters)

Low risk (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Low risk (Image: News18 Creative)

Moderate-low risk (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Moderate-low risk (Image: News18 Creative)

Moderate risk (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Moderate risk (Image: News18 Creative)

Moderate high risk (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Moderate high risk (Image: News18 Creative)

High risk (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

High risk (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Slideshow #world

