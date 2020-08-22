172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|coronavirus|in-pics-a-look-at-how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-driving-e-commerce-in-india-5741801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at how the coronavirus pandemic is driving e-commerce in India

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, new spending patterns have emerged in India.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, new spending patterns have emerged in India. Here’s how the pandemic has affected consumer behavior and spending. (Image: News18 Creative)

Buyers turn cautious | Spending habits post COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative)

Click and delivery over store pickup is a preferred buying mode. (Image: News18 Creative)

E-commerce picks up in smaller cities. (Image: News18 Creative)

Safety is paramount and a big factor affecting buying decisions post-coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

Safety measures customers want in physical stores. (Image: News18 Creative)

Use of cash for shopping has gone down. Cashless mode of payments is preferred post-coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 22, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus safety measures #E-commerce #Slideshow

