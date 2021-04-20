MARKET NEWS

Heartbreaking photos emerge from hospitals as COVID-19 2nd wave hits India hard

Hospitals and medical staff are overburdened as the caseload of COVID-19 infections are increasing rapidly across the country.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Hospitals are running short of oxygen and widely prescribed medicines such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu, prompting desperate people to pay exorbitant black market rates. Social media is full of horror stories of desperate calls to help a loved one needing hospital treatment for COVID-19 or other complaints. (Image: AFP)
Hospitals are running short of oxygen and widely prescribed medicines such as Remdesivir, prompting desperate people to pay exorbitant black market rates. Social media is full of horror stories of desperate calls to help a loved one needing hospital treatment for COVID-19 or other complaints. (Image: AFP)
Screengrab from an earlier viral video, shows more than one COVID-19 patient seen sharing a bed in Nagpur's GMC Hospital. (Image: ANI)
Screengrab from an earlier viral video, shows more than one COVID-19 patient seen sharing a bed in Nagpur's GMC Hospital. (Image: ANI)
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM9NQQUJ
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2AWM9C4ITJ
Patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2AWM9C4ITJ
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM96GYK8
Patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, as infections surge in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM96GYK8
Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash V Gawande says it generally doesn't happen. It's a 900-bed hospital. Patients come from neighbouring districts and state. So it's important to give them oxygen quickly. (Image: ANI)
Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash V Gawande says it generally doesn't happen. It's a 900-bed hospital. Patients come from neighbouring districts and state. So it's important to give them oxygen quickly. (Image: ANI)
A patient with a breathing problem is helped by a relative to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2021. AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
A patient with a breathing problem is helped by a relative to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2021. AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
