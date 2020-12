Christmas and Thailand's love for elephants combined on December 23 when four of the giant creatures dressed as Santa turned up at a school just outside Bangkok, complete with huge coronavirus masks. (Source: AFP)

Excited children from Jirasat Wittaya School in Ayutthaya, an hour's drive from the capital, sang Christmas carols and lined up to have their photos taken with the animals in the annual tradition. The elephants, Sri Mongkon, 14, Sri Raya, 6, Peter, 15, and King Kaew, 18, used their trunks to carry baskets of face masks to the youngsters and motorists outside the school. (Image: AFP)

Ayutthaya, the former capital of Siam, the country now known as Thailand, is considered the birthplace of the kingdom's Catholic community. European Catholic missionaries built a church on the banks of the Chao Phraya River three centuries ago. (Image: AFP)

A student looks up at an elephant from the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, dressed in a Santa Claus costume and wearing a face mask, as it holds out a basket containing face masks outside the Jirasat Wittaya School in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on December 23, 2020. (Image: AFP)

An elephant from the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace holds a basket full of face masks to give out to students, outside the Jirasat Wittaya School in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on December 23, 2020. (Image: AFP)

Ittipan Paolamai, the manager of Ayutthaya's elephant palace, where the animals are cared for, said the school visit had been held for 17 years. "This year due to the pandemic as well as the recent outbreak, we used this opportunity to raise public awareness about the spread of Covid-19," he told AFP. (Image: AFP)

But not everyone feels the Christmas school visit is a healthy tradition. Jan Schmidt-Burbach, a wildlife veterinarian and adviser for World Animal Protection, said bringing elephants to a school "for these kinds of public stunts is quite questionable and not acceptable". "Children will perceive elephants as entertainers and clowns rather than the wild animals they biologically are," he told AFP. The experience can be stressful for the animals, he added, and there was always the potential for accidents. (Source: AFP)