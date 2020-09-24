COVID-19 vaccine tracker September 24 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. Moneycontrol News From Dr. Reddy's Laboratories saying that late-stage clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine may begin in a few weeks to Bharat Biotech saying it plans to begin phase 3 trails of Covaxin in October, here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | India trials for Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine may begin in next few weeks: An executive from Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on September 22 that late-stage clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine from Russia may begin in a few weeks in India. Indian trials of the Sputnik-V vaccine, being developed by Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will enroll 1,000-2,000 participants. 2 | Johnson & Johnson to test single-shot coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 people in phase-3 trials: Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has begun the phase-3 trials of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate, the company announced on September 23. The fourth experimental vaccine to enter the last stage of trials in the US will recruit up to 60,000 adult volunteers in the US and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness. 3 | Bharat Biotech set to develop intranasal COVID-19 vaccine: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced on September 23 that it has collaborated with the Washington University School of Medicine to develop an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. 4 | Russia offers UN staff free coronavirus vaccine: Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to provide UN staff the Sputnik-V vaccine in a speech to this year’s General Assembly marking the body’s 75th birthday. “Russia is ready to offer UN workers the necessary, qualified help, and in particular we propose to supply our vaccine for free to employees of the organisation and its subsidiaries who volunteer for vaccination,” said Putin. 5 | Mumbai's KEM Hospital starts trials of Covishield vaccine: The civic body-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai on September 23 began phase II and III trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine for COVID-19. First Published on Sep 24, 2020 05:48 pm