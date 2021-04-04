English
COVID-19 second wave | Here's a list of Indian celebs who have tested positive for coronavirus

While India is still struggling in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the second wave of novel coronavirus has hit the country hard. COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day in many states and Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the worst-hit. That said, the virus has spared none, be it Bollywood actors, TV artists or sports celebs. Here’s a list of Indian celebs who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus amid the second wave of the disease.

April 04, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Akshay Kumar | Bollywood khiladi, who has been shooting back-to-back for his films, has tested positive for COVID-19. Akshay, on April 4, took to Twitter to inform netizens about him getting infected by the novel disease. The actor said he was under home quarantine and was following precautionary measures.
Alia Bhatt | On April 1, the Bollywood actress announced on social media that she has contracted the COVID-19 virus. Alia’s diagnosis came a few days after her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recovered and tested negative for the disease. The actress is currently under home quarantine.
Sachin Tendulkar | Former Indian cricketer on March 27 had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms. On April 2, master blaster was hospitalised as a precautionary measures days after testing positive for the novel virus.
Paresh Rawal | Weeks after getting first jab of coronavirus vaccine, actor-politician Paresh Rawal was diagnosed with the COVID-19 on March 26. The actor informed about the news on social media, asking others who came in contact with him, to get themselves tested.
Kartik Aaryan | On March 22, the actor revealed that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Hours before the news, the actor appeared at the Lakme India Fashion Week as the showstopper.
first published: Apr 4, 2021 03:00 pm

