COVID-19 pandemic | On board Russia's vaccine train

Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.

Reuters
March 17, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Russia vaccine train #Slideshow #sputnik v #World News
first published: Mar 17, 2021 01:03 pm

