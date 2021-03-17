COVID-19 pandemic | On board Russia's vaccine train

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)