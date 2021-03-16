English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus

COVID-19 | Here are 5 essential fun things to help your team thrive during lockdown

In an office environment, there are multiple opportunities to meet and talk informally every day. Working remotely, it’s much easier to avoid any interaction altogether and get rid to it. But those casual conversations are key to building teams that work. Returning lockdown and movement restrictions in states may put an end to employees’ occasional visits to office. If you happen to lead a WFH team stuck in such scenario, you could use these tips to introduce an element of fun to your virtual meetings and interactions.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #WFH #work from home #World News
first published: Mar 16, 2021 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.