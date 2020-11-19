Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 19 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

3 | Pfizer to start pilot delivery programme for its COVID-19 vaccine in four US states: Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery programme for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four US states, as the US drug maker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Pfizer's vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data, must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).