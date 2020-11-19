Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 19 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus vaccine candidates and their progress. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective in final results, shows study: Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine with partner BioNTech SE was 95 percent effective in the final analysis based on clinical trials data. The companies are all set to seek emergency authorisation for use of the shots from regulators. 2 | India likely to start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: India may start the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for coronavirus, the RIA news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on November 17. China is also one of the countries which may start producing the vaccine, according to Putin. 3 | Pfizer to start pilot delivery programme for its COVID-19 vaccine in four US states: Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery programme for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four US states, as the US drug maker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Pfizer's vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data, must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F). 4 | Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to cooperate with India, BRICS countries to develop COVID-19 vaccine: Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 17 offered to cooperate with India and other BRICS nations in the development of vaccines against the coronavirus and called for holding a symposium by the five-member bloc on traditional medicine to explore its role in the COVID-19 prevention and treatment. 5 | India should get 500 million doses by July 2021 to vaccinate 25-30 crore people, says Harsh Vardhan: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on November 19 said that while the government will not be able to provide vaccination against COVID-19 to the entire population of India together, by June or July 2021, "we should have 400-500 million doses". "So we should be able to inoculate 25-30 crore people," Vardhan said. First Published on Nov 19, 2020 04:32 pm