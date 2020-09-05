Coronavirus outbreak | 10 countries where most health workers died due to COVID-19

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, health workers are at the front-line fighting against the novel disease. But while battling against the pandemic world lost a lot number of health workers. According to the data published by Amnesty International, an estimated 7,000 health workers around the world have died from COVID-19. Amnesty collected and analyzed available data in 80+ countries and these findings represent a snapshot as the definition of a health worker varies between countries while death from coronavirus also tends to be interpreted differently. A global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and inadequate protection is a significant concern for health workers worldwide. Here is the list of ten countries with the highest number of health worker deaths from COVID-19 as of September 3. (Image: Reuters)