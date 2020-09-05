Coronavirus outbreak | 10 countries where most health workers died due to COVID-19

According to the data published by Amnesty International, an estimated 7,000 health workers around the world have died from COVID-19. Priyanka Roshan Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, health workers are at the front-line fighting against the novel disease. But while battling against the pandemic world lost a lot number of health workers. According to the data published by Amnesty International, an estimated 7,000 health workers around the world have died from COVID-19. Amnesty collected and analyzed available data in 80+ countries and these findings represent a snapshot as the definition of a health worker varies between countries while death from coronavirus also tends to be interpreted differently. A global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and inadequate protection is a significant concern for health workers worldwide. Here is the list of ten countries with the highest number of health worker deaths from COVID-19 as of September 3. (Image: Reuters) No. 1 | Mexico | Number of health worker deaths: 1,320 | There have been reports that hospital cleaners in Mexico are especially vulnerable to infection. Many cleaners in health settings in Mexico are outsourced, which means they have less protection. (Image: Reuters) No. 2 | USA | Number of health worker deaths: 1,077 | Country’s frontline workers are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic amid the equipment shortage as many are forced to reuse masks countless times and fears of infecting their families. (Image: Reuters) No. 3 | United Kingdom | Number of health worker deaths: 649 | Many health and care workers who were battling against the novel coronavirus to save others’ life have died of the pandemic due to the growing concerns of lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). (Image: Reuters) No. 4 | Brazil | Number of health worker deaths: 634 | Many health workers in Brazil have been complaining about insufficient PPE, a lack of clear protocols to manage infections, the absence of mental health support, minimal social protection for family members, and precarious contracts for those recruited on an emergency basis. (Image: Reuters) No. 5 | Russia | Number of health worker deaths: 631 | Like many other countries, Russia also fails to provide protective equipment to their frontline workers leading to deaths of more than 600 healthcare professionals. (Image: Reuters) No. 6 | India | Number of health worker deaths: 573 | Health workers in India have been raising concerns about safety. In August, hundreds of thousands of community health workers (ASHA workers) went on strike due to months of harassment, underpayment and lack of protection from coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) No. 7 | South Africa | Number of health worker deaths: 240 | The country has experienced a surge in COVID-19 related deaths in the last 2 months. According to the reports the government has so far failed to meet the demands of workers, which include demand for PPE, active involvement of workers in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Committees at workplaces, psychosocial support, transport, and hazard pay for frontline workers. (Image: Reuters) No. 8 | Italy | Number of health worker deaths: 188 | Over 150 Italian doctors have succumbed to death after getting infected with the coronavirus while treating the patients due to inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment. Shortage of this protective equipment is one of the most urgent threats to save lives. (Image: Reuters) No. 9 | Peru | Number of health worker deaths: 183 | In the month of August health care workers in Peru held demonstration demanding better pay and working condition amid the rising number of cases of frontline workers becoming infected with the coronavirus. (Image: AFP) No. 10 | Indonesia | Number of health worker deaths: 181 | Health workers in Indonesia are dealing with the rising number of COVID-19 cases with inadequate protective equipment. The country does not have appropriate protection for these workers who are risking their lives to save others. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 5, 2020 04:37 pm