Coronavirus | A look at what we know so far about the Delta Plus variant

As of August 13, approx. ninety cases of the delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been identified in India. A fully vaccinated woman becoming the first casualty of the variant in Mumbai has raised concerns regarding efficacy of vaccines against the variant. A look at what we know about it so far.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
The Delta Plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant, is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named delta by the WHO. The delta strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
A 63-year old woman who was vaccinated with both the doses died due to lung infection. The woman was sick before being infected with coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
As of July 23, a total of 70 Delta Plus strains were found in India across 16 states and UTs. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Indian government on June15 said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said, “Its presence had been detected and submitted to global data system.” (Image: News18 Creative)
It is too early to say that Delta Plus can or cannot escape vaccines. Cases of the new variant are still fewer, there is also no indication about the severity of the disease. Detailed studies need to be conducted to establish if the variant shows any significance level of immune escape. (Image: News18 Creative)
