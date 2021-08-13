Coronavirus | A look at what we know so far about the Delta Plus variant

The Delta Plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant, is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named delta by the WHO. The delta strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

A 63-year old woman who was vaccinated with both the doses died due to lung infection. The woman was sick before being infected with coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

As of July 23, a total of 70 Delta Plus strains were found in India across 16 states and UTs. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian government on June15 said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said, “Its presence had been detected and submitted to global data system.” (Image: News18 Creative)