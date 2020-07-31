App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2020

REBR revealed that in 2020, work-life balance emerged as the top employee value proposition driver for the Indian workforce while choosing an employer as it was cited by 43 percent respondents, followed by attractive salary and employee benefits (41 percent) and job security (40 percent)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2020 report, technology giant Microsoft is India’s most attractive employer brand. Microsoft India scored high on financial health, strong reputation and utilisation of the latest technologies. Strong employer brands impacts its ability to hire a great workforce. REBR revealed that in 2020, work-life balance emerged as the top employee value proposition (EVP) driver for the Indian workforce while choosing an employer as it was cited by 43 percent respondents, followed by attractive salary and employee benefits (41 percent) and job security (40 percent). Here is the list of top 10 most-attractive employer brands in India for 2020. (Image: PTI)
Rank 10 | Tata Consultancy Services | Company: Information technology services and consulting company. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9| ITC Group | Company: Multinational conglomerate (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Dell Technologies | Company: Computer software
Rank 7 | IBM | Company: Computer hardware (Image: Wikipedia)
Rank 6 | Sony | Company: Multinational conglomerate (Image: PTI)
Rank 5 | Mercedes-Benz | Company: Luxury vehicles (Image: mercedes-benz.co.in)
Rank 4 | Infosys Technologies | Company: Information technology consultant (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Amazon | Company: e-commerce (Image: AP)
Rank 2| Samsung | Company: Multinational conglomerate (Image: CNBCTV18)
Rank 1 | Microsoft | Company: Technology (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:48 pm

