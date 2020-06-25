App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at the 10 most innovative companies in the world

The list has been prepared basis a survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group. The ranking is based on a poll comprising 2,500 global innovation executives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
American management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has released a list of the 50 most innovative companies in 2020 worldwide. Of the 162 companies that have been on BCG’s top 50 list over the past 14 years, nearly 30% appeared just once—and 57% appeared three times or fewer. Only 8 companies have made the list every year which are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, and Toyota. The ranking is based on a survey of 2,500 global innovation executives and assesses companies’ performance on four dimensions. Here is the list of world’s top 10 most innovative companies in 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/11

Rank 10 | Facebook | Social media company (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 10 | Facebook | Social media company (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Rank 10 | Facebook | Social media company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Sony | Multinational conglomerate company (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Rank 9 | Sony | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: Japan (Image: Sony)

Rank 8 | IBM | Computer hardware company (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | IBM | Computer hardware company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Alibaba | E-commerce company (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Rank 7 | Alibaba | E-commerce company | Country: China (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Huawei | Telecommunications equipment company (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Rank 6 | Huawei | Telecommunications equipment company | Country: China (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Samsung | Multinational conglomerate company (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Rank 5 | Samsung | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: South Korea (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Microsoft | Technology company (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Rank 4 | Microsoft | Technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Amazon | E-commerce company (Image: Amazon)
9/11

Rank 3 | Amazon | E-commerce company | Country: United States (Image: Amazon)

Rank 2 | Alphabet/Google | Multinational conglomerate company (Image: Wikimedia)
10/11

Rank 2 | Alphabet/Google | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: United States (Image: Wikimedia)

Rank 1 | Apple | Technology Company (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 1 | Apple | Technology Company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:25 pm

