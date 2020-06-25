In Pics | A look at the 10 most innovative companies in the world

The list has been prepared basis a survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group. The ranking is based on a poll comprising 2,500 global innovation executives. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has released a list of the 50 most innovative companies worldwide. Of the 162 companies that have been on BCG’s top 50 list over the past 14 years, nearly 30% appeared just once and 57% have made the cut three times or fewer. The ranking is based on a survey of 2,500 global innovation executives. Here we take a look at who made the cut. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Rank 10 | Facebook | Social media company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Sony | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: Japan (Image: Sony) 4/11 Rank 8 | IBM | Computer hardware company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Alibaba | E-commerce company | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Huawei | Telecommunications equipment company | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Samsung | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: South Korea (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Microsoft | Technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Amazon | E-commerce company | Country: United States (Image: Amazon) 10/11 Rank 2 | Alphabet/Google | Multinational conglomerate company | Country: United States (Image: Wikimedia) 11/11 Rank 1 | Apple | Technology Company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:25 pm