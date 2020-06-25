In Pics | A look at the 10 most innovative companies in the world

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has released a list of the 50 most innovative companies worldwide. Of the 162 companies that have been on BCG’s top 50 list over the past 14 years, nearly 30% appeared just once and 57% have made the cut three times or fewer. The ranking is based on a survey of 2,500 global innovation executives. Here we take a look at who made the cut. (Image: Moneycontrol)