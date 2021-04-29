MARKET NEWS

Zomato IPO: Take a look at how much company's top executives earned in FY2021

Food delivery platform Zomato is set to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an initial share sale. Take a look at the salaries of top employees in FY2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Zomato anticipates an increase in expenses and the losses may continue.
Ant Group-backed online food ordering platform Zomato has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an initial share sale at a time when the demand for its services is growing due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. The company's revenue in FY20 jumped over two-fold to around Rs 2,960 crore as compared to the 2018-19 fiscal. Take a look at the salaries of top employees in FY2021.
Rahul Ganjoo Zomato twitter 1
Rahul Ganjoo is the head of food delivery at Zomato. He joined the company on August 21, 2017. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 29.05 million, as per Zomato's DRHP. (Image: RahulGanjoo/Twitter)
akshant goyal zomato 12
Akshant Goyal is the Chief Financial Officer of Zomato. He joined our Company on April 1, 2017. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 32.63 million. (Image: AkshantGoyal/Twitter)
Akriti Chopra Zomato 1
Akriti Chopra is the head of people development at Zomato. She joined the company on November 9, 2011. During Financial Year 2021, she was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 16.25 million. (Image: AkritiChopra/LinkedIn)
Mohit Gupta Zomato twitter (1)
Mohit Gupta is co-founder and the head of new businesses at Zomato. He joined the company on July 1, 2018. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 38.88 million. (Image: MohitGupta/Twitter)
Gunjan Patidar Zomato 1
Gunjan Patidar is co-founder of Zomato and the chief technology officer. He joined the company on January 19, 2010. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 15.00 million. (Image: GunjanPatidar/Twitter)
Deepinder Goyal
Deepinder Goyal, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zomato was paid Rs 19.68 million in FY2021. However, he will receive no salary for the next three years. Goyal has voluntarily waived his remuneration for a period of 36 months starting April 1, 2021, as per the DRHP.
first published: Apr 29, 2021 03:37 pm

