Zomato IPO: Take a look at how much company's top executives earned in FY2021

Ant Group-backed online food ordering platform Zomato has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an initial share sale at a time when the demand for its services is growing due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. The company's revenue in FY20 jumped over two-fold to around Rs 2,960 crore as compared to the 2018-19 fiscal. Take a look at the salaries of top employees in FY2021.

Rahul Ganjoo is the head of food delivery at Zomato. He joined the company on August 21, 2017. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 29.05 million, as per Zomato's DRHP. (Image: RahulGanjoo/Twitter)

Akshant Goyal is the Chief Financial Officer of Zomato. He joined our Company on April 1, 2017. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 32.63 million. (Image: AkshantGoyal/Twitter)

Akriti Chopra is the head of people development at Zomato. She joined the company on November 9, 2011. During Financial Year 2021, she was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 16.25 million. (Image: AkritiChopra/LinkedIn)

Mohit Gupta is co-founder and the head of new businesses at Zomato. He joined the company on July 1, 2018. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 38.88 million. (Image: MohitGupta/Twitter)

Gunjan Patidar is co-founder of Zomato and the chief technology officer. He joined the company on January 19, 2010. During Financial Year 2021, he was paid a gross remuneration of Rs 15.00 million. (Image: GunjanPatidar/Twitter)