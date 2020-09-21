Zero Emission Day 2020 | Airbus unveils three concepts of world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft

European plane maker Airbus has unveiled three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft. These concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source, promising clean aviation fuel as a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets
On the occasion of Zero Emission Day, September 21, European aerospace corporation Airbus unveiled three concepts of the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft. These concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source, promising clean aviation fuel as a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets. Airbus aims to bring a zero-emission passenger plane into service by 2035. (Image: airbus.com)
It is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector. These concepts offer the world a glimpse of zero-emission flights in the future. Here’s all you need to know about the three concepts - all codenamed ZEROe. (Image: airbus.com)
Concept 1 | A turbofan design - 120 to 200 passengers - with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles, capable of operating transcontinental flights and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead. (Image: airbus.com)
Concept 2 | A turboprop design- up to 100 passengers - using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it a perfect option for short-haul trips. (Image: airbus.com)
Concept 3 | A “blended-wing body” design - up to 200 passengers - concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to that of the turbofan concept. The exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout. (Image: airbus.com)
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 05:02 pm