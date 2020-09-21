172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|zero-emission-day-2020-airbus-unveils-three-concepts-of-worlds-first-zero-emission-commercial-aircraft-5866711.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 05:02 PM IST

Zero Emission Day 2020 | Airbus unveils three concepts of world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft

European plane maker Airbus has unveiled three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft. These concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source, promising clean aviation fuel as a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets

Moneycontrol News
On the occasion of Zero Emission Day, September 21, European aerospace corporation Airbus unveiled three concepts of the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft. These concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source, promising clean aviation fuel as a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets. Airbus aims to bring a zero-emission passenger plane into service by 2035. (Image: airbus.com)

It is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector. These concepts offer the world a glimpse of zero-emission flights in the future. Here’s all you need to know about the three concepts - all codenamed ZEROe. (Image: airbus.com)

Concept 1 | A turbofan design - 120 to 200 passengers - with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles, capable of operating transcontinental flights and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead. (Image: airbus.com)

Concept 2 | A turboprop design- up to 100 passengers - using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it a perfect option for short-haul trips. (Image: airbus.com)

Concept 3 | A “blended-wing body” design - up to 200 passengers - concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to that of the turbofan concept. The exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout. (Image: airbus.com)

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Airbus #Business #Slideshow #world #Zero emmission day

