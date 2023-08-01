What has blue blood, 3 hearts and 9 brains? | See Pics

1/8 Remember Paul the octopus, the star of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, who correctly predicted the winner of the tournament? As teams battle it out at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, it’s time to step into the extraordinary world of octopuses. Here’re some crazy facts about them. (Source: News18 creative)

2/8 The copper-based protein hemocyanin binds oxygen molecules efficiently, allowing octopuses to thrive in cold, low-oxygen marine environments.

3/8 One heart circulates blood around the body, while two pump blood past the gills. This provides octopuses with a steady supply of oxygen.

4/8 An octopus's 500 million neurons are distributed between a central brain and "minibrains" in each

arm, enabling independent control and movement of the arms.

5/8 Octopuses can rapidly change their skin colour, texture, and pattern using specialised cells called chromatophores. This helps them avoid predators and capture prey.

6/8 Octopuses are incredible animals, but one of their unique characteristics is that they eat their

arms when stressed or placed in an unsuitable environment.

7/8 Octopuses are extremely flexible creatures due to the absence of any bones. They can fit through very small spaces and change shape to fit into places that other animals cannot. (Source: News 18 Creative)