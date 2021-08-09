Uptrend likely to continue till 16,400-16,550, all eyes on economic data, earnings: Experts

Last week, benchmark indices scaled to the record high level amid positive cues. For the week, BSE Sensex rose 1,690.88 points (3.21 percent) to close at 54,277.72, while the Nifty50 added 475.15 points (3 percent) to end at 16,238.2 levels. Nifty Bank outperforms other indices with a gain of 3.5 percent. Nifty IT and Energy indices added 2.5 percent each.

Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co | Globally, while the sentiment got soured due to the crackdown on Chinese edu-tech and rising cases of delta variant of covid, the domestic outlook was maintained due to improvement in vaccination run rate, a low national covid case count and broadly in line earnings season. Over the last two weeks, Nifty is up 4%, outperforming MSCI EM by 520 bps in USD terms. Sectoral performance reflects the earnings, with metals outperforming the pack and autos and FMCG underperforming the pack. We expect the markets to sustain the momentum amid continued policy support from RBI, gains from the unlocking of the economy and pick up in performance of monsoon.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking | In the coming week, participants will be watching out for the macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI inflation on August 12. On the domestic front, the news of further ease in restriction and progress of vaccination drive will also be in focus. Besides, the update on the COVID situation globally will remain on the radar. Nifty has almost tested its immediate target of 16,350 so it may pause before the further up move. In case of any dip, it would find support around 16,150-15,950 zone while 16,500 would be the next target. We believe the banking and financial would continue to lead from hereon while index majors from other sectors will contribute on a rotational basis. Indications are mixed from the broader indices which may result in further underperformance in near future. We thus advise focusing on index majors and other heavyweights and maintaining extra caution while selecting stocks from midcap and smallcap space.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | We expect Nifty to witness an up move towards 16,400-16,500 zones, while on the downside 16,000 could act as a key support. The 1QFY22 earnings season has so far been in-line to better than expected. Among the sectors, cement, metals, healthcare, and oil & gas have reported better than expected numbers while IT, consumer and private banks have been in line. The primary market continues with flurry of activity with as many as 4 IPOs lined up next week. We expect the positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Technically, on weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a strong breakout formation, which indicates a further uptrend from current levels. We are of the view that the medium-term trend is bullish and buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for the positional traders. The 16150-16050 level would be the strong support zone for the index. Trading above the same, the uptrend wave is likely to continue till 16400-16550 levels. Below 16050, breakout traders may prefer to exit from trading in long positions.

Nirali Shah, Head of equity research, Samco Securities | In the coming week, all eyes will be on key economic data and ongoing results of companies. Although market sentiment is expected to remain buoyant, specifics on important economic indicators ranging from India Industrial numbers to inflation rate and manufacturing production will keep markets on their feet. It is highly likely that some of these expectations would be priced in however any miss on this front could mellow down the optimism. In a bull market like this, investors are advised to seek out fundamentally resilient stocks and resist the urge to invest in fancy fast moving stocks.