Union Budget 2021: Here's a list of things that will become costlier

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2021-22. In her speech, the finance minister has announced an increase in customs duty on many items. Here's a look at things that will be more expensive.

The government announced a 2.5 percent hike in customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks.

Customs duty on solar inverters raised from 5 percent to 20 percent.

Duty on solar lanterns increased from 5 percent to 15 percent.

Customs duty on certain auto parts has gone up to 15 percent.

Customs duty on cotton increased from nil to 10 percent.

Customs duty on raw silk and silk yarn increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Prawn feed to attract customs duty of 15 percent from earlier rate of 5 percent.

Agriculture cess increased by 2.5 percent on Petrol.