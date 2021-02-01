MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Union Budget 2021: Here's a list of things that will become costlier

In her speech, the finance minister has announced an increase in duty on many items. Here’s a look at what will become more expensive.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
In her Budget 2020 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in customs duty on imported goods and other sectors that could pinch the pockets of masses. Here’s a look at what will be more expensive and what’s become cheaper. (Image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2021-22. In her speech, the finance minister has announced an increase in customs duty on many items. Here’s a look at things that will be more expensive. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2.5 percent hike on customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The government announced a 2.5 percent hike in customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Raising duty on solar invertor from 5 percent to 20 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on solar inverters raised from 5 percent to 20 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Duty on Solar lanterns increased from 5 percent to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Duty on solar lanterns increased from 5 percent to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Raising customs duty on certain auto parts to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on certain auto parts has gone up to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on cotton increased from nil to 10 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on cotton increased from nil to 10 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on raw silk and silk yarn increased from 10 percent to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Customs duty on raw silk and silk yarn increased from 10 percent to 15 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Prawn feed to attract customs duty of 15 percent from earlier rate of 5 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Prawn feed to attract customs duty of 15 percent from earlier rate of 5 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Agriculture cess increased by 2.5 percent on Petrol. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Agriculture cess increased by 2.5 percent on Petrol. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Agriculture cess increased by 4 percent on diesel. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Agriculture cess increased by 4 percent on diesel. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:50 pm

