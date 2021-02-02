MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Union Budget 2021: A shot of hope for Indian economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. Various sectors got a boost after coronavirus-led lockdowns had slowed down the economy.

Moneycontrol News
In a "get well soon" budget unveiled on February 1, India proposed doubling healthcare spending and lifted caps on foreigners investing in its vast insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 'get well soon' Budget unveiled on February 1, India proposed doubling healthcare spending and lifted caps on foreigners investing in its vast insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 gives to the healthcare sector.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 gives to the healthcare sector.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 gives to develop infrastructure in the country.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 gives to develop infrastructure in the country.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 proposes for disinvestment in the country.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 proposes for disinvestment in the country.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for taxpayers.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for taxpayers.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for investors.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for investors.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for consumers.
A look at what the Union Budget 2021-22 means for consumers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #Health #India #Real Estate #Slideshow
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:37 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.