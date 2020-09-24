172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|top-hotspot-countries-where-business-insolvencies-is-projected-to-increase-in-2021-5879861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top hotspot countries where business insolvencies are projected to increase in 2021

According to a report by credit insurance company Euler Hermes, the number of insolvencies will rise in the US by 57 percent compared with 2019. Business insolvencies are expected to actually fall as a result of these regulations in 2020 and pile on in 2021

Moneycontrol News
Even as economies emerge from lockdowns, bulk of business insolvencies is still to emerge in 2021. According to a report by credit insurance company Euler Hermes, the number of insolvencies will rise in the United States by 57 percent compared with 2019. Business insolvencies are expected to actually fall as a result of these regulations in 2020 and pile on in 2021. Let’s take a look at the hotspots where business insolvencies are projected to increase in 2021 as of July compared with 2019.

No. 1 | United States | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 57 percent (Image: Pexel)

No. 2 | Brazil | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 45 percent (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | United Kingdom | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 43 percent (Image: Unsplash)

No. 4 | China | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 40 percent (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Italy | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 27 percent (Image: Unsplash)

No. 6 | France | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 25 percent (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 | Japan | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 13 percent (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 | Germany | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 12 percent (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | India | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 9 percent (Image: PTI)

No. 10 | South Korea | Projected increase in business insolvencies in 2021: 6 percent (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 02:21 pm

