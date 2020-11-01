Top 10 most valued firms take Rs 1.96 lakh crore hit to market cap in a week

The top 10 companies on the Sensex took a big hit to their valuations in a down week, led by Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Bharti Airtel was the least affected stock. Moneycontrol News 10. Reliance industries | Market cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 13,89,159.20 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 39,355.06 crore. 9. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore. 8. HDFC Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 6,51,518.11 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 28,574.61 crore. 7. Infosys | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,51,753.23 crore crore | Loss during the week: Rs 26,152.79 crore. 6. HDFC | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,45,287.89 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 24,844.93 crore. 5. Hindustan Unilever | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,86,898.54 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 16,858.07 crore. 4. ICICI Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,70,736.06 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 16,754.64 crore. 3. Tata Consultancy Services | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 9,99,954.24 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 8,105.15 crore. 2. HCL Tech | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,28,816.24 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 2,455.87 crore. 1. Bharti Airtel | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,36,552.97 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 409.16 crore. First Published on Nov 1, 2020 02:46 pm