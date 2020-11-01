172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|top-10-most-valued-firms-take-rs-1-96-lakh-crore-hit-to-market-cap-in-a-week-6047101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 most valued firms take Rs 1.96 lakh crore hit to market cap in a week

The top 10 companies on the Sensex took a big hit to their valuations in a down week, led by Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Bharti Airtel was the least affected stock.

Moneycontrol News
10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,33,361.95 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 420.94 crore

10. Reliance industries | Market cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 13,89,159.20 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 39,355.06 crore.

10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore.

9. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore.

1 | HDFC Bank | Private Bank | Market Cap: Rs 6,73,736 crore | YTD performance: Fall by 3.75 percent to Rs 1224.15 as on October 20, 2020

8. HDFC Bank |  Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 6,51,518.11 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 28,574.61 crore.

8 | Infosys | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,51,753.23 crore crore | Loss during the week: 26,152.79 crore.

7. Infosys | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,51,753.23 crore crore | Loss during the week: Rs 26,152.79 crore.

7| HDFC Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,45,287.89 crore | Loss during the week: 24,844.93 crore.

6. HDFC | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,45,287.89 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 24,844.93 crore.

6. Hindustan Unilever | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,86,898.54 crore | Loss during the week: 16,858.07 crore.

5. Hindustan Unilever | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 4,86,898.54 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 16,858.07 crore.

5. ICICI Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,70,736.06 crore | Loss during the week: 16,754.64 crore.

4. ICICI Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,70,736.06 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 16,754.64 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services

3. Tata Consultancy Services | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 9,99,954.24 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 8,105.15 crore.

3. HCL Tech | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,28,816.24 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 2,455.87 crore.

2. HCL Tech | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,28,816.24 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 2,455.87 crore.

2. Bharti Airtel | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,36,552.97 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 409.16 crore.

1. Bharti Airtel | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 2,36,552.97 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 409.16 crore.

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #BSE Sensex #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.