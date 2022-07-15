Timeline: Sri Lanka’s worst economic, political crisis in decades

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president on July 15 until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Here's a timeline of Sri Lanka’s worst economic and political crisis in decades. (Image: News18 Creative)The April 2019 bombing in three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka led to a dip in international tourists, a major source of foreign exchange for the country. After winning presidential election in November the same year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced substantial tax cuts. This step ended up lowering the government’s revenue and wiped out parts of Sri Lanka’s economy. (Image: News18 Creative)Before Sri Lanka could recover from repercussions of Easter bombings and tax cuts, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world hard. Sri Lanka’s foreign remittances nosedived and the tourism sector crumbled. (Image: News18 Creative)In April 2021, the Rajapaksa government, in an attempt to implement its poll promise of promoting organic farming, banned the import and use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The step proved catastrophically wrong. The move hit the country’s farm sector and led to a steep drop in yield. (Image: News18 Creative)By March 2022, Sri Lanka was facing a critical lack of foreign currency. This means the country was unable to import essential goods including fuel, medicines, food its etc. the country’s economic crisis fast evolved into a political one. (Image: News18 Creative)Nationwide social media blackout was imposed. Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigned en masse on April 4. (Image: News18 Creative)President Rajapaksa loses his parliamentary majority. The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers for years and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. (Image: News18 Creative)Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away in the night aboard a military plane early on July 13 under pressure from protesters enraged by the island nation's economic collapse. He emailed his resignation on July 14 that demonstrators have sought for months. (Image: News18 Creative)