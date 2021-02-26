English
This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
February 26, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
A roadside SIM card vendor takes a mugshot of a customer as another holds a white cloth as background before selling a mobile connection to him in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, February 25. India has rolled out new regulations for social media companies and digital streaming websites to make them more accountable for the online content shared on their platforms. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands outside a restaurant displaying various hot pot bowls on Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing on February 25. China has been regularly reporting no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 as it works to maintain control of the pandemic within its borders. (Image: AP)
Tin Tin Win, center, weeps over the body of her son, Tin Htut Hein, at his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, February 24. Tin Htut Hein was shot on February 20, while acting as a volunteer guard for a neighborhood watch group that was set up over fears that authorities were using criminals released from prison to spread fear and commit violence. (Image: AP)
Wives of Kashmir's former rebels who had returned from Pakistan in response to a rehabilitation program in 2010 argue with Indian police officers during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, February 23. The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes. According to state records some 377 former rebels who were fighting against Indian rule, returned home, bringing another 864 family members with them. (Image: AP)
Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22. A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. (Image: AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. (Image: AP)
People gather to watch sunset with Enoshima Island, where sailing events for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held, and Mount Fuji in the background, February 19, in Kamakura, west of Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Indonesian men carry their belongings as they wade through the water at a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 19. Heavy downpours combined with poor city sewage planning often causes heavy flooding in parts of greater Jakarta. (Image: AP)
Muhammad Nasir Khan, who was shot by a Hindu mob during the February 2020 communal riots, poses for a photograph inside his home in North Ghonda, one of the worst riot affected neighborhood, in New Delhi, India, February 19. As the first anniversary of bloody communal riots that convulsed the Indian capital approaches, Muslim victims are still shaken and struggling to make sense of their struggle to seek justice. (Image: AP)
Pilgrims take holy dips early morning at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 16. Hindus believe that ritual bathing on auspicious days can cleanse them of all sins. A tented city for the religious leaders and the believers has come up at the sprawling festival site with mounted police personnel keeping a close watch on the activities. The festival is being held amid rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline. (Image: AP)
