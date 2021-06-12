This bank beat SBI, HDFC & ICICI to top Forbes' 'World's Best Banks' list in India

Forbes recently released the third edition of the 'World's Best Banks' list, conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista. Over 43,000 banking customers across the globe were surveyed on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice, Forbes said. Take a look at the top 10 banks in India as per the list.

Rank 1 | DBS Bank | DBS was ranked #1 out of 30 domestic and international banks in India for the second consecutive year. Commenting on the recognition, Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India, said, "We are humbled and proud to be featured on the 'World's Best Banks' list for the second consecutive year. Over the years, we have built a strong customer-centric franchise, and this recognition shines the light on the resilience and a strong sense of purpose demonstrated by our employees to support customers amid the global crisis. We will continue to deepen customer relationships and build journeys that proactively address their needs."