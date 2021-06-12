MARKET NEWS

This bank beat SBI, HDFC & ICICI to top Forbes' 'World's Best Banks' list in India

Forbes rated banks on general satisfaction and attributes such as trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Bank, banking shutterstock
Forbes recently released the third edition of the 'World's Best Banks' list, conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista. Over 43,000 banking customers across the globe were surveyed on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice, Forbes said. Take a look at the top 10 banks in India as per the list.
Rank 10 | Standard Chartered
Rank 10 | Standard Chartered
Saraswat_Bank_Logo
Rank 9 | Saraswat Bank
Federal Bank
Rank 8 | Federal Bank
SBI | Representative image
Rank 7 | State Bank Of India
Axis Bank (Representative image)
Rank 6 | Axis Bank
Rank 8 | Company: Kotak |
Rank 5 | Kotak Mahindra Bank
HDFC Bank has become India’s most valuable banking brand.
Rank 4 | HDFC Bank
Rank 3 | ICICI Bank
Rank 3 | ICICI Bank
Rank 2 | CSB Bank
Rank 2 | CSB Bank
DBS-LVB merger came into effect on November 27.
Rank 1 | DBS Bank | DBS was ranked #1 out of 30 domestic and international banks in India for the second consecutive year. Commenting on the recognition, Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India, said, "We are humbled and proud to be featured on the 'World's Best Banks' list for the second consecutive year. Over the years, we have built a strong customer-centric franchise, and this recognition shines the light on the resilience and a strong sense of purpose demonstrated by our employees to support customers amid the global crisis. We will continue to deepen customer relationships and build journeys that proactively address their needs."
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 12, 2021 11:04 am

