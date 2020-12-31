MARKET NEWS

These 9 F&O stocks were the biggest gainers and losers in cash market in 2020

Out of the total 139 stocks in the F&O segment, only 4 have gained over 100 percent in the cash market. Meanwhile, 5 stocks fell over 35 percent.

Ritesh Presswala
December 31, 2020 / 12:55 PM IST
December 31 will mark the end of the last future and option (F&O) series of this year. As per the latest list, there are around 139 stocks in the F&O segment and these stocks have no circuit limits in the cash market. Moneycontrol analyzed these stocks and found there are only four stocks that have gained over 100 percent in the cash market during the year. On the other hand, five stocks fell over 35 percent in the cash market this year, which were mostly banking stocks. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Adani Enterprises | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 486 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 208 | Upside: 134%
Divis Laboratories Ltd. | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 3,800 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 1,846 | Upside: 106%
Mindtree | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 1,628 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 799 | Upside: 104%
Escorts | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 1,265 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 630 | Upside: 101%
Coal India | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 136 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 211 | Downside: 36%
Bank Of Baroda | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 62 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 102 | Downside: 39%
IndusInd Bank | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 899 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 1,511 | Downside: 41%
Canara Bank | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 129 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 221 | Downside: 42%
Punjab National Bank | The stock has fallen-48 percent in 2020 to Rs 33.20 as of December 29, 2020 from 64.35 on December 31, 2019.
Punjab National Bank | Closing price as on Dec 30, 2020: Rs 33 | Closing price as on Dec 31, 2019: Rs 64 | Downside: 49%
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 31, 2020 12:50 pm

