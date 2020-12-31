These 9 F&O stocks were the biggest gainers and losers in cash market in 2020

December 31 will mark the end of the last future and option (F&O) series of this year. As per the latest list, there are around 139 stocks in the F&O segment and these stocks have no circuit limits in the cash market. Moneycontrol analyzed these stocks and found there are only four stocks that have gained over 100 percent in the cash market during 2020. On the other hand, five stocks fell over 35 percent in the cash market this year, which were mostly banking stocks. (Data Source: ACE Equity).