These 8 stocks rose more than 10% each in December month of last three years

The Indian market has been weak for over a month now. The benchmark index Sensex has fallen about 3,000 points, or 5 percent, from its closing high of 61,765 during this period. An analysis by Moneycontrol showed there were 8 stocks on the BSE that rose at least 10 percent each in the month of December for each of the last three years. A few of these stocks are in fact trading with low volumes as well. We have considered companies that have a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Out of these eight stocks, four have more weaknesses than strengths according to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Black Box Ltd. (formerly AGC Networks) | In December 2018, the stock was up 11 percent; December 2019: up 19 percent; December 2021: up 24 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses.

Hindustan Foods Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 16 percent; December 2019: up 14 percent; December 2021: up 75 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 14 percent; December 2019: up 45 percent; December 2021: up 61 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses than strengths.

JTL Infra Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 15 percent; December 2019: up 14 percent; December 2021: up 12 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 32 percent; December 2019: up 19 percent; December 2021: up 39 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses.

Rane (Madras) Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 11 percent; December 2019: up 34 percent; December 2021: up 15 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more weaknesses than strengths.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd. | In December 2018, the stock was up 46 percent; December 2019: up 11 percent; December 2021: up 13 percent. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses.