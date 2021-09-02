MARKET NEWS

These 4 Sensex stocks have underperformed in 2021; is the poor run justified?

Indian market has continued its upward journey rising over 20 percent so far in 2021. However, these 4 stocks have underperformed. Take a look at how these underperformers do on Moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.

Ritesh Presswala
September 02, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
In 2021, Indian equities moving on upwards and quite frequently making record highs. The benchmark index Sensex has gained about 20 percent in this year so far. During this rally, 16 stocks have outperformed the index but today we analyze 4 index stocks that are trading below or at around their 2020 levels (December 31, 2020), according to ACE Equity data. These 4 stocks look weaker even Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Indian market have continued its upward journey rising over 20 percent so far in 2021. Benchmark indices have consistently made new record highs along with the broader market. In the 30-stock Sensex, 16 counters have outperformed the index but there are 4 stocks that are trading below or at around their 2020 levels. Take a look at how these underperformers do on Moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. | In 2020, the stock has fallen about 12 percent to Rs 1754 as on September 1, 2o21 from Rs 1995.40 on December 31, 2020. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 8 weaknesses and 5 strengthen points. For more details click here
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | In 2020, the stock has fallen about 11 percent to Rs 6844 as on September 1, 2021, from Rs 7649.70 on December 31, 2020. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 8 weaknesses and 7 strengthen points. For more details click here
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. | In 2020, the stock has fallen about 10 percent to Rs 4702 as on September 1, 2021,  from Rs 5204.10 on December 31, 2020. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 8 weaknesses and 6 strengthen points. For more details click here
ITC Ltd. | In 2020, the stock has risen just 1 percent to Rs 211 as on September 1, 2021, from Rs 209.00 on December 31, 2020. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 3 weaknesses and 3 strengthen points. For more details click here
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
