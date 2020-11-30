PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 13 stocks gain over 50% each in just one month

Moneycontrol News
In the month of November, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex has given 11.45 percent this was the second-best monthly performance in the year 2020 so far. The best monthly index performance was 19 percent in April 2020. There are 13 stocks in the BSE Universe which have gained over 50 in the month of November. We considered only companies with a market cap of Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

In the month of November, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex has given 11.45 percent return - the second-best monthly performance in the year 2020 so far. The best monthly index return was 19 percent in April 2020. Meanwhile, there are 13 stocks in the BSE universe that have gained over 50 percent in November. We considered only companies with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tanla Platforms | In November, the stock price has risen 88 percent to Rs 612.80 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 325.15 on October 30, 2020.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) | In November, the stock price has risen 77 percent to Rs  47.15 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  26.70 on October 30, 2020.

Puravankara Ltd.

Puravankara | In November, the stock price has risen 73 percent to Rs  74.30 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  43.00 on October 30, 2020.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank | In November, the stock price has risen 69 percent to Rs  23.91 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  14.13 on October 30, 2020.

Care Ratings Ltd.

Care Ratings | In November, the stock price has risen 69 percent to Rs  503.40 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  298.60 on October 30, 2020.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Action Construction Equipment | In November, the stock price has risen 60 percent to Rs  113.45 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  71.00 on October 30, 2020.

Adani Gas Ltd.

Adani Gas | In November, the stock price has risen 58 percent to Rs  348.00 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  220.45 on October 30, 2020.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv | In November, the stock price has risen 57 percent to Rs  8755.20 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  5573.40 on October 30, 2020.

Wockhardt Ltd

Wockhardt | In November, the stock price has risen 55 percent to Rs  451.90 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  291.40 on October 30, 2020.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.

Shriram Transport Finance Company | In November, the stock price has risen 55 percent to Rs  1071.10 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  692.70 on October 30, 2020.

IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

IG Petrochemicals | In November, the stock price has risen 53 percent to Rs  445.35 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  290.80 on October 30, 2020.

SH Kelkar & Co Ltd.

SH Kelkar & Co | In November, the stock price has risen 53 percent to Rs  130.35 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  85.25 on October 30, 2020.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital | In November, the stock price has risen 50 percent to Rs  1082.10 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs  721.40 on October 30, 2020.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 11:38 am

