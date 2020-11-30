These 13 stocks gain over 50% each in just one month

In the month of November, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex has given 11.45 percent return - the second-best monthly performance in the year 2020 so far Moneycontrol News In the month of November, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex has given 11.45 percent return - the second-best monthly performance in the year 2020 so far. The best monthly index return was 19 percent in April 2020. Meanwhile, there are 13 stocks in the BSE universe that have gained over 50 percent in November. We considered only companies with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Tanla Platforms | In November, the stock price has risen 88 percent to Rs 612.80 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 325.15 on October 30, 2020. Thomas Cook (India) | In November, the stock price has risen 77 percent to Rs 47.15 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 26.70 on October 30, 2020. Puravankara | In November, the stock price has risen 73 percent to Rs 74.30 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 43.00 on October 30, 2020. The Jammu & Kashmir Bank | In November, the stock price has risen 69 percent to Rs 23.91 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 14.13 on October 30, 2020. Care Ratings | In November, the stock price has risen 69 percent to Rs 503.40 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 298.60 on October 30, 2020. Action Construction Equipment | In November, the stock price has risen 60 percent to Rs 113.45 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 71.00 on October 30, 2020. Adani Gas | In November, the stock price has risen 58 percent to Rs 348.00 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 220.45 on October 30, 2020. Bajaj Finserv | In November, the stock price has risen 57 percent to Rs 8755.20 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 5573.40 on October 30, 2020. Wockhardt | In November, the stock price has risen 55 percent to Rs 451.90 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 291.40 on October 30, 2020. Shriram Transport Finance Company | In November, the stock price has risen 55 percent to Rs 1071.10 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 692.70 on October 30, 2020. IG Petrochemicals | In November, the stock price has risen 53 percent to Rs 445.35 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 290.80 on October 30, 2020. SH Kelkar & Co | In November, the stock price has risen 53 percent to Rs 130.35 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 85.25 on October 30, 2020. Kovai Medical Center & Hospital | In November, the stock price has risen 50 percent to Rs 1082.10 as on November 27, 2020 (the last trading day of the month) from Rs 721.40 on October 30, 2020. First Published on Nov 30, 2020 11:38 am