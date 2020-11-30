These 13 stocks gain over 50% each in just one month

In the month of November, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex has given 11.45 percent return - the second-best monthly performance in the year 2020 so far. The best monthly index return was 19 percent in April 2020. Meanwhile, there are 13 stocks in the BSE universe that have gained over 50 percent in November. We considered only companies with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).