Tata Group wins the bid to acquire 'Maharaja', take a look

Government’s bid to privatize Air India ends with the Tata Group winning the bid to own 100 percent of government stake in the national carrier. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Tata’s will pay Rs 18,000 crore to the government. The reserve price was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vistara | A premier full-service carrier it operates in partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA). (Image: News18 Creative)

AirAsia India | A joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia). (Image: News18 Creative)

Air India has suffered massive losses since its merger with Indian Airlines. (Image: News18 Creative)

A large number of landing and parking slots at domestic and international airports. (Image: News18 Creative)