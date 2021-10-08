MARKET NEWS

Tata Group wins the bid to acquire 'Maharaja', take a look

The Tata’s will pay Rs 18,000 crore to the government. The reserve price was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
Government’s bid to privatize Air India ends with the Tata Group winning the bid to own 100 percent of government stake in the national carrier. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Tata’s will pay Rs 18,000 crore to the government. The reserve price was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vistara | A premier full-service carrier it operates in partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA). (Image: News18 Creative)
AirAsia India | A joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia). (Image: News18 Creative)
Air India has suffered massive losses since its merger with Indian Airlines. (Image: News18 Creative)
A large number of landing and parking slots at domestic and international airports. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some interesting facts about Air India and the Tata. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Air India #Air India disinvestment #DIPAM #disinvestment #privatization #Slideshow #Tata #Tata Sons
first published: Oct 8, 2021 09:24 pm

