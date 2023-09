1/5 Hero MotorCorp has introduced a novel and contemporary design language for the Karizma XMR. It has a sporting vibe and appears to be useful as well. The fascia looks sharp with a broad LED headlamp and two LED headlights in the middle. With the lock placed above the right-side body panel, it also has an adjustable windscreen. (Image: HeroMotoCorp)

2/5 Hero has added a split seat and a two-piece rear grab-rail to the Karizma XMR. The fuel tank is another feature that makes it appear broader than it actually is by sticking out on the outside. Overall, it's safe to say that the new Karizma is among the best-looking motorcycles in the Hero lineup right now. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

3/5 It has 39 different functions such as smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, gear position indicator and shift notifications, ambient light sensor, trip meter, etc. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

4/5 The new-generation Karizma will be taking on Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. It will be powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which churns out 25.5PS of power and 20.4Nm of torque. The DOHC 4-valve engine, which is OBD 2(On-Board Diagnostic) compliant, is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)