you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Take a look at the best companies to work at, according to the World’s Best Employers list 2020

Here are the Top 10 World's Best Employers list 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile our fourth-annual list of the World’s Best Employers. . Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries and working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista has brought the fourth-annual list of the World’s Best Employers. The survey was conducted on 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Questions were asked to rate their employers based on their image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility. The final list is composed of 750 multinationals and large corporation headquartered in the 45 countries. Here are the Top 10 World's Best Employers list 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 1 | Company: Samsung Electronics | Industry: Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment | Country: South Korea (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Company: Amazon | Industry: Retail and Wholesale | Country: United States (Image: AP)

Rank 3 | Company: IBM | Industry: IT, Internet, Software & Services | Country: United States (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 4 | Company: Microsoft | Industry: IT, Internet, Software & Services | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Company: LG | Industry: Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment | Country: South Korea (Image:Reuters)

Rank 6 | Company: Apple | Industry: Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment | Country: United States (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 7 | Company: Adobe | Industry: IT, Internet, Software & Services | Country: United States (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 9 | Company: Alphabet Inc. | Industry: IT, Internet, Software & Services | Country : United States (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 9 | Company: Siemens | Industry: Engineering, Manufacturing | Country: Germany (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 10 Company: Bosch | Industry: Engineering, Manufacturing | Country: Germany (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 08:45 pm

