Taiwan emerges as the happiest place to work as per expats, here are the top ten countries who made the list

Rank 10 | Vietnam: According to the results, 86% of respondents are happy with their job, while 78% are happy with their work-life balance. On the cost of living, 85% are happy with the cost of living, while 57% are happy with the quality of medical care they receive. As for making friends, 67% said they found making new friends is easy, while 85 percent are happy with lif in general. .

Rank 9 | Canada: 69 percent of respondents said they are happy with their job, while 72 percent said are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 42% are happy with the cost of living, while 78% are happy with the quality of medical care. As for making new friends, 52% said they found making new friends is easy, while 76% are happy with life in general (Image Source: Unsplash)

Rank 8 | Ecuador: As per the survey, 72 percent said they are happy with their job, while 79% are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 78 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 73 percent said are happy with the quality of medical care. As for making friends, 68 per cent said making new friends is easy, while 88 percent said they are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Rank 7 | Australia: As per the survey, 73 percent are happy with their job, while 76% are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 42 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 88 percent are happy with the quality of medical care, As for making new friends, 54 percent said making new friends is easy, while 80 percent are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Rank 6 | New Zealand: As per the survey, 78 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 83 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 29 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 78 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends, 54 percent said making new friends is easy, while 77 percent are happy with life in general.

Rank 5 | Portugal: According to the survey, 62 percent are happy with their job, while 70 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 75 percent are happy with the cost of living, while 78 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making new friends,

59 percent say making new friends is easy, while 84% are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Rank 4 | Malaysia: According to the survey, 69 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 72 percent are happy with their work-life balance. As for cost of living, 82 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 82 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends 66 percent said making new friends is easy, while 85 percent are happy with life in general. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Costa Rica: According to the survey, 70 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 69 percent are happy with their work-life balance. As for cost of living, 55 percent are happy with the cost of living, with 83 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends, 65 percent said making new friends is easy, while 88 percent are happy with life in general.

Rank 2 | Mexico: According to the survey, 80 percent of respondents are happy with their job, while 72 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living 79 percent are happy with the cost of living while 68 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making new friends, 77 percent said making new friends is easy, while 89 percent are happy with life in general.