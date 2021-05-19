MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Taiwan emerges as the happiest place to work as per expats, here are the top ten countries who made the list

As per data collected Internations, a global expat community for its Expat Insider Survey, Taiwan has emerged as reported being the happiest across a broad range of factors including quality of life, career prospects, ease of settling in and satisfaction with life abroad in general. Here are the top ten countries based on more than 12,000 responses as per a report by CNBC.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
Rank 10 | Vietnam According to the results, 86% are happy with their job 78% are happy with their work-life balance 85% are happy with the cost of living 57% are happy with the quality of medical care 67% say making new friends is easy 85% are happy with life in general.
Rank 10 | Vietnam: According to the results, 86% of respondents are happy with their job, while 78% are happy with their work-life balance. On the cost of living,  85% are happy with the cost of living, while 57% are happy with the quality of medical care they receive.  As for making friends, 67% said they found making new friends is easy, while 85 percent are happy with lif in general. .
Rank 9 | Canada: 69% are happy with their job 72% are happy with their work-life balance 42% are happy with the cost of living 78% are happy with the quality of medical care 52% say making new friends is easy 76% are happy with life in general (Image Source: Unsplash)
Rank 9 | Canada: 69 percent of respondents said they are happy with their job, while 72 percent said are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 42% are happy with the cost of living, while 78% are happy with the quality of medical care. As for making new friends, 52% said they found making new friends is easy, while 76% are happy with life in general (Image Source: Unsplash)
Rank 8 | Ecuador: 72% are happy with their job 79% are happy with their work-life balance 78% are happy with the cost of living 73% are happy with the quality of medical care 68% say making new friends is easy 88% are happy with life in general.
Rank 8 | Ecuador: As per the survey, 72 percent said they are happy with their job, while 79% are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living,  78 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 73 percent said are happy with the quality of medical care. As for making friends, 68 per cent said making new friends is easy, while 88 percent said they are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Rank 7 | Australia: 73% are happy with their job 76% are happy with their work-life balance 42% are happy with the cost of living 88% are happy with the quality of medical care 54% say making new friends is easy 80% are happy with life in general.
Rank 7 | Australia: As per the survey, 73 percent are happy with their job, while 76% are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living,  42 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 88 percent are happy with the quality of medical care, As for making new friends, 54 percent said making new friends is easy, while 80 percent are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Rank 6 | New Zealand: 78% are happy with their job 83% are happy with their work-life balance 29% are happy with the cost of living 78% are happy with the quality of medical care 54% say making new friends is easy 77% are happy with life in general
Rank 6 | New Zealand: As per the survey, 78 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 83 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living,  29 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 78 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends, 54 percent said making new friends is easy, while 77 percent are happy with life in general.
Rank 5 | Portugal: 62% are happy with their job 70% are happy with their work-life balance 75% are happy with the cost of living 78% are happy with the quality of medical care 59% say making new friends is easy 84% are happy with life in general
Rank 5 | Portugal: According to the survey,  62 percent are happy with their job, while 70 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living, 75 percent are happy with the cost of living, while 78 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making new friends, 
59 percent  say making new friends is easy, while 84% are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Rank 4 | Malaysia: 69% are happy with their job 72% are happy with their work-life balance 82% are happy with the cost of living 82% are happy with the quality of medical care 66% say making new friends is easy 85% are happy with life in general (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Malaysia: According to the survey, 69 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 72 percent are happy with their work-life balance. As for cost of living,  82 percent said they are happy with the cost of living, while 82 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends 66 percent  said making new friends is easy, while  85 percent are happy with life in general. (Image: Reuters)
Costa Rica | Airfare: Rs 80,000 and above | Currency Rate: 8.15 Colons = INR 1 | Things to do: Nature tours, adventure activities, leisure tours, yacht and luxury cruises. (Reuters)
Rank 3 | Costa Rica: According to the survey, 70 per cent of respondents are happy with their job, while 69 percent are happy with their work-life balance. As for cost of living, 55 percent are happy with the cost of living, with 83 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends, 65 percent said making new friends is easy, while 88 percent are happy with life in general.
Rank 2 | Mexico: 80% are happy with their job 72% are happy with their work-life balance 79% are happy with the cost of living 68% are happy with the quality of medical care 77% say making new friends is easy 89% are happy with life in general
Rank 2 | Mexico:  According to the survey, 80 percent of respondents are happy with their job, while 72 percent are happy with their work-life balance. On cost of living 79 percent are happy with the cost of living while 68 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making new friends, 77 percent said making new friends is easy, while 89 percent are happy with life in general.
Rank 1 | Taiwan: 75% are happy with their job 74% are happy with their work-life balance 78% are happy with the cost of living 96% are happy with the quality of medical care 62% say making new friends is easy 80% are happy with life in general
Rank 1 | Taiwan: As per the survey, 75 percent of respondents are happy with their job, while 74 percent are happy with their work-life balance. As for cost of living, 78 percent are happy with the cost of living, while 96 percent are happy with the quality of medical care. On making friends, 
62 percent said making new friends is easy, while 80 percent are happy with life in general. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #expat #Expat Survey #Slideshow
first published: May 19, 2021 05:06 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.