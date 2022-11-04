In Pics | T20 World Cup 2022 | New Zealand beats Ireland by 35 runs

Associated Press

New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup when they beat Ireland by 35 runs at the Adelaide Oval on November 4. (Image: AP)Captain Kane Williamson held the Black Caps innings together with a superb knock of 61 off 35 balls as they scored 185 for 6 in their 20 overs. (Image: AP)Later, Ireland started the reply positively as captain Andy Balbirnie and his partner Paul Stirling struck some firm hits to put on 68 for the opening wicket. However, with the fall of captain Balbirnie and his partner Stirling in quick succession, Ireland never got their chase back on track. (Image: AP)Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took three wickets and spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitch Santner bagged two wickets each as New Zealand restricted Ireland to 150 for 9 and booked their entry into the semifinals of the tournament. (Image: AP)Finn Allen made a rapid start, scoring 32 off 18 balls including five boundaries and a six. Allen put on 52 off 35 balls in an opening stand with Devon Conway (28), who later added another 44 runs with Williamson for the second wicket. (Image: AP)Williamson accelerated in the second half of the innings, hitting five fours and three sixes overall. He reached his half-century off 32 balls. (Image: AP)Josh Little changed the complexion of New Zealand’s innings in the 19th over, when he dismissed Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Santner in succession to claim a hat-trick. It was only the second hat-trick in this tournament after Karthik Meiyappan’s feat against Sri Lanka in the preliminary round. (Image: AP)Daryl Mitchell scored 31 not out off 21 balls to propel his side to a par-plus score. (Image: AP)In reply, Ireland raced to 68-1 in 8.1 overs. Andrew Balbirnie (30) and Paul Stirling (37) made quick starts, hitting three fours and four sixes between them. (Image: AP)New Zealand’s spin attack brought it back into the game, with Sodhi bowling Stirling to really turn the game in the 10th over and then dismissing No. 3 Lorcan Tucker (13) in the 15th. (Image: AP)Santner took the first wicket when he bowled Balbirnie and having Harry Tector (2) caught at point as Ireland was reduced to 94-4 in 13.1 overs. (Image: AP)George Dockrell scored 23 off 15. None of the last five Irish batters reached double digits. (Image: AP)