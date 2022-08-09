Yes Securities picks these 4 stocks for August

The Indian market closed near a four-month high on August 8, with the Nifty reclaiming the vital 17,500 level. These stocks can help keep the momentum going
The Indian equity market, which gained more than 8 percent in July, has carried the momentum into August as well, with benchmark indices rising more than 2 percent on buying by FIIs and falling crude oil prices. The market closed near its four-month high on August 8, with the Nifty reclaiming 17,500. Here are the stocks that Yes Securities is betting on for the month of August:
PSP Projects | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 636.25 | Target Price: Rs 725 | Upside: 14 percent
Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 745.75 | Target Price: Rs 918 | Upside: 23 percent
The Ramco Cements | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 754.50 | Target Price: Rs 931 | Upside: 23 percent
Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 704.35 | Target Price: Rs 901 | Upside: 28 percent