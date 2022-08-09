English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Yes Securities picks these 4 stocks for August

    The Indian market closed near a four-month high on August 8, with the Nifty reclaiming the vital 17,500 level. These stocks can help keep the momentum going

    Rakesh Patil
    August 09, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    fando,sensex,nifty,derivative
    The Indian equity market, which gained more than 8 percent in July, has carried the momentum into August as well, with benchmark indices rising more than 2 percent on buying by FIIs and falling crude oil prices. The market closed near its four-month high on August 8, with the Nifty reclaiming 17,500. Here are the stocks that Yes Securities is betting on for the month of August:
    PSP Projects | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 636.25 | Target Price: Rs 725 | Upside: 14 percent
    PSP Projects | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 636.25 | Target Price: Rs 725 | Upside: 14 percent
    Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 745.75 | Target Price: Rs 918 | Upside: 23 percent
    Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 745.75 | Target Price: Rs 918 | Upside: 23 percent
    The Ramco Cements | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 754.50 | Target Price: Rs 931 | Upside: 23 percent
    The Ramco Cements | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 754.50 | Target Price: Rs 931 | Upside: 23 percent
    Bharti Airtel
    Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 704.35 | Target Price: Rs 901 | Upside: 28 percent
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #Slideshow.Gallery #Stocks Views
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.