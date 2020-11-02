YES Securities bets on these 10 stocks for up to 43% upside; do you own any?

Polycab India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 920 | Target: Rs 1,118 | Upside: 21 percent | YES Securities maintainED positive stance on Polycab post the Q2 results. The sturdy performance reported by the company in Q2 despite the challenges witnessed by the industry is quite encouraging. It believes the company would be able to gain market share in the FMEG segment as it keeps on investing in increasing reach, brand visibility and into new products. Polycab’s robust balance sheet and strong brand recall would allow it to invest in this business (R&D and A&P) and would accelerate market share gains in the FMEG space.