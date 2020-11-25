Wipro and M&M among 10 stocks where brokerages see 9-35% upside

Supreme Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Infosys and Motherson Sumi are also on the list Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices ended at record high on November 24 with Nifty above 13,000 for the first time. Experts feel investors should focus on stock-specific strategy. Here are 10 stocks as suggested by brokerages that could give 9-35% returns: Petronet LNG | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 258 | Target: Rs 327 | Upside: 26 percent. From Q2FY21 the demand from refining, fertilizers, and other segments has started increasing, gradually reaching pre-COVID levels. GAIL completed Kochi-Mangalore pipeline, which will boost the company’s utilization rate and operational efficiency. Moreover, Dahej terminal has also now started operations at full capacity. Bharat Electronics | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 107 | Target: Rs 130 | Upside: 21 percent. On the back of strong performance in 1HFY21, Motilal Oswal increase FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS by 5%/3%/6%. It forecast revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/7%/8% over FY20-23E. At the CMP, the stock trades at FY22E/ FY 23E P/E of just 12x/11x despite having a RoE/RoCE of ~17%/18%, dividend yield of ~3.5% and FCF yield of 5-7%. Wipro | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 355| Target: Rs 435 | Upside: 22 percent. Wipro, under the new CEO, is addressing some of the past challenges of the company of lower focus on geographies outside US and large deals. In addition, the company’s focus on improving sales and higher investment to drive growth bodes well for revenue growth. Wipro aims to accelerate growth without compromising margins. Motherson Sumi | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 145 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 10 percent. Fundamental view on Motherson Sumi remains intact. Stabilization of SMP’s greenfield plant is critical in driving earnings recovery for MSS, which broking firm estimate to reflect from 2HFY21. Execution of a strong order book and limited capex at SMPBV and the India business augurs well for MSS. Also, the company will benefit from content increase in BS6 as well a good PV recovery. V-Mart Retail | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2148 | Target: Rs 2,350 | Upside: 9 percent. Apparel retailers are seeing improved demand MoM, but demand remains far below pre-COVID levels. VMART is strongly positioned to compete with regional and national players in the Value Retail segment given its better performance v/s national peers, strong liquidity, and leverage position. Tailwinds from VMART’s resilient position in a weak competitive environment should help it gain local market share. Dalmia Bharat Sugar | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 133| Target: Rs 180 | Upside: 35 percent. With significant reduction of sugar inventory through export & sacrifice towards B-heavy ethanol, company would be able to generate cash from operations to the tune of Rs 607 crore and Rs 444 crore in FY21E & FY22E, respectively. Broking house expect debt reduction of Rs 790 crore by FY22E. With new addition in distillery capacities, the visibility of revenues & earnings growth has extended for next five years. Mahindra and Mahindra | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 729 | Target: Rs 830 | Upside: 14 percent. Motilal Oswal has not built in any benefits from imminent launches or product development from MM's recent JV with Ford India. It estimate Passenger UV volumes to decline by 1% CAGR over FY20-23E and LCV volumes to grow by 12% CAGR and see the possibility of upside risk to both SUV and LCV volumes and margins. Engineers India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 73.75 | Target: Rs 89 | Upside: 20 percent. On account of rising ramp-up in execution, Motilal Oswal increase FY21E EPS by 8%, with FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates unchanged. It forecast a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of -2%/0/5% over FY20-23E and expect a reversal of the revenue mix in favor of the Consultancy segment to aid profitability. Supreme Industries | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1721 | Target: Rs 2020 | Upside: 17 percent. Company has been one of the fastest to recover in the post unlock era in the building material sector as it continued to benefit from rising PVC prices. The company’s growth outlook remains healthy going ahead, with PVC prices trending upwards during Q3FY2021 till date along with better volume offtake expected due to higher channel filling. On the long-term demand side, the company remains quite optimistic on rural, tier III, tier IV economies along with demand being generated for affordable housing pan-India. The company is also adding new locations going forward with capex of Rs 300 crore-400 crore envisaged for FY2021. Cochin Shipyard | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 358 | Target: Rs 435 | Upside: 21 percent. Company continues to be one of the top-tier shipyards in the country with ample capacity, capability & the orderbook to support it. Recent tie-up with Fincantieri would help Cochin Shipyard gain technological inputs, design support & collaboration in high end/new gen defence vessels. Further, a solid order book of Rs 13862 crore, healthy cash balance of Rs 1400 crore (ex-advances) and robust order pipeline provides growth visibility for the company. First Published on Nov 25, 2020 12:17 pm