Wipro and M&M among 10 stocks where brokerages see 9-35% upside

Supreme Industries | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1721 | Target: Rs 2020 | Upside: 17 percent. Company has been one of the fastest to recover in the post unlock era in the building material sector as it continued to benefit from rising PVC prices. The company’s growth outlook remains healthy going ahead, with PVC prices trending upwards during Q3FY2021 till date along with better volume offtake expected due to higher channel filling. On the long-term demand side, the company remains quite optimistic on rural, tier III, tier IV economies along with demand being generated for affordable housing pan-India. The company is also adding new locations going forward with capex of Rs 300 crore-400 crore envisaged for FY2021.